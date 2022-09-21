Parent, Charles C., 89. Tulsa, Printer. Died 09/19/2022. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Graveside Service: 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Ranch Acres Baptist Church, 3143 S. Jamestown, Tulsa, OK. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
