 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pardee, Francie, 79

  • Updated
  • 0

Broken Arrow. Pardee, Francie, 79. Care Minister at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Died Tuesday, August 23. Services will be 11am, Friday, September 2 at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert