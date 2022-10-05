 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Padillow, Frank, 76. Tulsa, Business Owner. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 12pm-8pm at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 10am on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

