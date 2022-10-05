Padillow, Frank, 76. Tulsa, Business Owner. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 12pm-8pm at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 10am on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.