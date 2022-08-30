 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Paddock, Leroy Wallace, 85

Sand Springs. Paddock, Leroy Wallace, 85. Retired from Hoerner-Waldorf and US Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, August 27. Visitation will be Friday 12-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

