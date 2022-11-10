Oyler, Claude Earl, 96. Tulsa, Computer Anylist. Died November 6, 2022. Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.Graveside Service: 2:00 PM., Friday at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, 6500 South 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK. Celebration of Life: 3:00 PM., Friday at Asbury Church, 6767 S.Mingo Ave., Tulsa, OK.
