Owens, Joyce Ann, 80. Owasso, Homemaker. Died 12/03/2022. Memorial Service: 12:30 pm, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012

