Owens, Jeanne, 60. Hominy, None. Died Wednesday, October 12. Visitation with the family present 2 pm to 5 pm Sunday, at Powell Funeral Home in Hominy, OK. Service will be 11:00 am Monday at First Baptist Church in Hominy. Burial will be held at A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery. Powell Funeral Home
