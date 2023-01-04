 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Owens, Herman Ronald "Ron", 84 years

Owens, Herman Ronald "Ron", 84 years. Broken Arrow, Retired Business Owner and U.S. Army Reserves and Arkansas National Guard veteran. Died Friday, December 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

