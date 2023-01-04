Owens, Herman Ronald "Ron", 84 years. Broken Arrow, Retired Business Owner and U.S. Army Reserves and Arkansas National Guard veteran. Died Friday, December 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
