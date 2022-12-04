Owens, Billy "Billy Dean", 85. Owasso, Oklahoma, Postal Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Died Tuesday, November 29th. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, December 7th at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso
