Owen, Marjorie, 91. Tulsa, Civil Servant

Owen, Marjorie, 91. Tulsa, Civil Servant. Died January 16. Visitation: 3-5pm, Sunday, at Floral Haven; funeral Mass:10am Monday, at the Church of the Ressurection. Floral Haven

