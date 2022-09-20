Mudd, Sharon Lynn, 72. Owasso, Retired Project Manager at Allie Signal. Died Thursday, September 15. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00.p.m. Monday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Owasso First United Methodist Churc. Mowery
