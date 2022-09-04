 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Owasso. Meadors, Terry L., 72. Corporate Auditor for the IRS. Died Wednesday, August 31. Viewing Wednesday 10am - 8 pm with the family receiving friends 5 - 7pm. Funeral Thursday, 2 pm at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel

