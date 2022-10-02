 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso

  • 0

Mullenix, Judy, 72. Owasso, Caregiver. Died Thursday, September 29. Visitation 4-8 Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral 10:00 Tuesday, Collinsville First Baptist Church. Mowery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert