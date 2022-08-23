Owasso. Beck, Delpha, 93. Teacher. Died Saturday, August 20. Services celebrating and remembering her life will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor.. DeLozier Funeral Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.