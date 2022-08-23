 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Owasso. Beck, Delpha, 93. Teacher. Died Saturday, August 20. Services celebrating and remembering her life will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor.. DeLozier Funeral Service

