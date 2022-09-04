 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Owasso

Owasso. Bright, Allen Dee, 60. Electrician for OESCO. Died Tuesday, August 30. Celebration of Life 12:30 pm, Monday, September 12th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

