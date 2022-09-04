 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Owasso

Owasso. Coley, Jimmie Lee, 85. Retired Educator and U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve Veteran. Died Thursday, September 1. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at First Baptist Church Owasso.. Mowery

