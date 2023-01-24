 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Osburn, Terry Dean, 71. Tulsa

Osburn, Terry Dean, 71. Tulsa, Cafeteria Manager with Saint Francis Hospital. Died Friday, January 20, 2023. Memorial service, 10 am, Thursday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn

