Orendorff, Jerald "Jerry" Graham, 79

Orendorff, Jerald "Jerry" Graham, 79. Edmond, Assistant Chief, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Died Wednesday, October 5. Services 10:00 a.m, Friday, St. Lukes Edmond United Methodist Church. Matthews Funeral Home

