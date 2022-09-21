 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ontiveros, Jason Ray, 39

  • Updated
  • 0

Ontiveros, Jason Ray, 39. Tulsa, Vice President of Nationwide Restoration Corporation. Died Sunday, September 18, 2022. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, the Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, both services will be held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert