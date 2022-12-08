 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Olzawski, Thomas A. "Tom", 97. Tulsa

Olzawski, Thomas A. "Tom", 97. Tulsa, Army Air Corps Veteran & Insurance and Real Estate Entrepreneur. Died Monday, November 28, 2022. A Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m., at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

