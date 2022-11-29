 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Olsen-Berry, LaVonne Phyllis, 98. Tulsa,

Olsen-Berry, LaVonne Phyllis, 98. Tulsa, Navy veteran and homemaker. Died Sunday, November 27. Visitation 3-6pm Thursday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1pm Friday, Bixby Cemetery. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

