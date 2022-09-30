 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Oklahoma City

Sanders, John, 74. Oklahoma City, Educator/Public Schools. Died Wednesday, September 28. Visitation Sunday, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday at 11:00 a.m. Both at Stumpff Funeral Home Skiatook.

