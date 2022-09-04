 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City. Harris, Dorthy Ruth, 85. Died Wednesday, August 31. Funeral service, September 10, at 2:00 pm. Mercer-Adams Chapel

