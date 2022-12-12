Odoala, Mills, 22. Broken Arrow, Student at the University of Kansas. Died Wednesday, December 7. Visitation will be 5-8pm, Friday, December 16 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, Saturday, December 17 at the Church of St. Benedict.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
