O'Connell, Elizabeth, 73. Tulsa

O'Connell, Elizabeth, 73. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29th at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service located at 5757 S. Memorial Dr. Tulsa, OK 74145. Schaudt Funeral Service - Tulsa

