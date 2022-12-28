O'Connell, Elizabeth, 73. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29th at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service located at 5757 S. Memorial Dr. Tulsa, OK 74145. Schaudt Funeral Service - Tulsa
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.