O'Brian, Tracy Jr., 59. Beggs, Field Service Technician-Telecom, United States Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, April 25. Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, from 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OKFuneral Services will beheld on Monday, May 1st at 11 AM in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OKInternment will follow the service at Green Hill Cemetery in Sapulpa, OK. Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK
