Oakley-Hiatt, Barbara Jean, 69. Bartlesville, Real Estate. Died January 27. Rosary, Tuesday, January 31, 6 pm, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 am, Wednesday, St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church. Interment Wednesday, 3 pm, Memorial Park, Tulsa, OK.. Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.