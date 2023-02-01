 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Oakley-Hiatt, Barbara Jean, 69. Bartlesville, Real Estate. Died January 27. Rosary, Tuesday, January 31, 6 pm, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 am, Wednesday, St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church. Interment Wednesday, 3 pm, Memorial Park, Tulsa, OK.. Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home

