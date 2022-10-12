Nutt, Jacob Cash, 26. Tulsa, Brewer. Die

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nutt, Jacob Cash, 26. Tulsa, Brewer. Died Friday, October 7. A Vigil Service will be at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, at Church of St. Mary. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

