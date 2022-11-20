 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nottingham, Barbara Jean, 67. Tulsa

Nottingham, Barbara Jean, 67. Tulsa, Worked for Mrs. DeHaven's Flower Shop. Died Thursday, November 17th. Visitation Monday 5 - 6:30 PM and service Tuesday 10 AM at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

