Noteware, Teresa Helen, 71. Glenpool, Business Owner Cleaning Services. Died Friday, December 9. Funeral Service will be 12:30pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

