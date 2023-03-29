Norrid, Josh, 42. Cleveland, HVAC Journeyman. Died Saturday, March 25. Visitation will be 11 am - 7 pm Friday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, at The First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.