Norman, Barbara, 88. Tulsa, OK, Homemake

Norman, Barbara, 88. Tulsa, OK, Homemaker. Died Sunday, November 27, 2022. Memorial Service will be 2:30 P.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at First Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

