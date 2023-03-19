Nordin, Cletys, 98. Tulsa, Oil and Gas Auditor and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 14. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Monday, March 20, and the funeral service will be 12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 21, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home
