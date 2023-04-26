Nonan Jr., Paul, 74. Tulsa, Master 1st Sgt. of the U.S. Army. Died Tuesday, April 18. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home, the visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 pm, and a funeral service will be held Friday at 3 pm.. Floral Haven Funeral Home
