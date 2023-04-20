Noe, Barbara Jean, 88. Sand Springs, Worked at Kerr Glass. Died Monday, April 17. Visitation Friday, 6-8 pm, and Wednesday, April 26, 6-8 pm, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Funeral services Thursday, April 27, 2 pm, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon Funeral Service
