Noble, Christopher, 73. Tulsa, Religious Education . Died Thursday, March 16. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 21, 6 - 7 pm, followed by a Rosary at 7 pm, both at Church of Saint Mary. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 22, at Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
