Nidiffer, John Lee, 82. Tulsa, Retired Air Force/Commercial Real Estate. Died Tuesday, January 03, 2023. Funeral Service 2PM Monday, January 09, 2023 Memorial Park Cemetery ChapelViewing 8AM-8PM Sunday, January 08, 2023 Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel
