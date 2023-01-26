 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nicolotti, Jim, 76. Tulsa, Owner of Galaxy Limousine. Died Monday, January 24. Visitation 5 - 7 pm, Friday, followed by a Rosary at 7 pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 12 pm Saturday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

