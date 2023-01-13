 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nickols, Calvin, 87. Tulsa

Nickols, Calvin, 87. Tulsa, Construction Management/Army Veteran. Died Sunday, January 8. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

