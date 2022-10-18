 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nickle, Jimmie D., 88. Tulsa, Construction Company Owner. Died Sunday, October 16. Visitation, 6pm-8pm, Wednesday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside Service, 2pm, Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

