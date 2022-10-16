 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nickle, Carolyn Sue, 87. Tulsa, Homemake

Nickle, Carolyn Sue, 87. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Thursday, October 13. Visitation, 6-8pm, Wednesday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home and Graveside Service, 2pm, Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

