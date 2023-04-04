Nichols, M. Wayne, 67. Broken Arrow, Maintenance Supervisor. Died Friday, March 31. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 12-2 pm, with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm, at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
