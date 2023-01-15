 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nichols, Bob, 85. Broken Arrow, USMC

Nichols, Bob, 85. Broken Arrow, USMC Veteran and Qwik Trip Print Shop Manager. Died Thursday, January 5. Memorial service will be 1:30pm, Wednesday, January 18 at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

