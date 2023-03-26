Nguyen, Tinh, 85. Tulsa, Home Maker. Died Monday, March 20. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, from 10 am - 8 pm, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E 51st St., Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, on Thursday, March 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 14905 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
