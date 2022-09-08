 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nevins, Helen Joan, 89

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 8 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Nevins, Helen Joan, 89. Homemaker. Died Sunday, September 4. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm., on Thursday. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

