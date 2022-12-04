 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nemec, Michael L., 73. Tulsa, OK

Nemec, Michael L., 73. Tulsa, OK, Attorney. Died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Memorial Mass, 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Christ The King Catholic Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

