Nelson, Jeffrey, 54. Tulsa, Inventory Management and Sales. Died December 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm, on Sunday, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

