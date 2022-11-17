 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Naylor, James D. "Jim", 80. Tulsa

  • 0

Naylor, James D. "Jim", 80. Tulsa, heavy equipment sales representative and Air Force veteran. Died Monday, Nov 14. Rosary 6 pm, Thursday and Mass of Resurrection 2 PM, Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert