Nation, Roger, 68. Broken Arrow, Retired Designer Draftsman with Matrix. Died Friday, September 23, 2022. Visitation: 5:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM, Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Service: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Floral Haven Funeral Home
