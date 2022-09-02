 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myers, Ronald Joe "Ron", 80

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 2 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Myers, Ronald Joe "Ron", 80. Retired Meter Reader for ONG/ US Navy Veteran. Died Monday, August 22. Family Services Planned. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert